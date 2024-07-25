Apple Maps launches web app 19 years after Google Maps, but it still hates your Android phone

Apple Maps has finally introduced a web version, allowing users to rely on its service without necessarily buying an iDevice. The beta website is now accessible on several device types, but notably, it’s incompatible with Android web browsers .

Apple has announced that it’s bringing its Maps service to select web browsers on some of the most commonly used operating systems. Those using Chrome or Edge on a Windows PC, iPad, or Mac can now try Apple Maps on the web by visiting beta.maps.apple.com . Safari is also supported if you rely on one of Apple’s excellent tablets or computers.

Unfortunately, Apple Maps doesn’t work on iPhones and Android phones for the time being. Visiting the website on an incompatible device displays an error and links to an Apple support page listing the eligible platforms. Towards the bottom of the page, the fine print reads:

Availability varies depending on region. To start, Maps on the web is available only in English. Maps on the web will be available for additional browsers, platforms, and languages soon.

While the note doesn’t explicitly specify Android, it does mention that its support will expand to more platforms soon. Unless the company is referring to Linux, it’s safe to assume that iOS and Android will become eligible once Apple optimizes the website for smaller displays.