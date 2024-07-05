Deal: The best Apple MacBook Pros are $500 off

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Are you looking to buy one of Apple’s top-tier MacBook Pro models? They are excellent computers, but can get really expensive! Any savings will help, and today, we have the deal you’ve been looking for. Apple’s best 16-inch MacBook Pro models are currently $500 off, bringing the base price down to as low as $2,999. Get the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max for $500 off

This $500 discount applies to 16-inch MacBook Pros with an M3 Max chip with 16 cores and a 1TB SSD. The version with 36GB of RAM is the one that goes for $2,999. You can upgrade to the spec’d out model with 48GB of RAM for $3,499.

As already mentioned, these are the best MacBook Pros Apple offers. You’re getting the best Apple silicon, the maximum default storage, and the largest display. This is a beast of a computer in terms of performance and functionality. Apple’s laptops are also recognized for their amazing designs and excellent build. The 16.2-inch screen also features a 3,456 x 2,234 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and covers the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it a great option for visual professionals.

Other features include the MagSafe power adapter, three USB-C ports, an SD card slot, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4 support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more. It is a true dream machine.

There is no better time to sign up for one of these flagship MacBook Pros. These continue to be the best Apple has to offer in terms of mobile computing, and deals don’t come by very often. This also happens to be the lowest price this laptop has ever been! You should probably sign up for it before the offer is gone.

