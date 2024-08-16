Deal: The MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop you can get at just $799

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Are you looking to get a really good laptop on a tighter budget? The latest and greatest are nice, but sometimes you can find the best deals if you look back at slightly older models. The Apple MacBook Air with M2 came out in 2022, but it is a fantastic computer. Right now, this model is only $799, down from $999, making it what we believe to be the best computer you can get at this price range. Get the Apple MacBook Air with M2 for only $799

This deal is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions of the Apple MacBook Air with M2. You get to pick between Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.

2022 Apple MacBook Air (M2, 8GB, 256GB) 2022 Apple MacBook Air (M2, 8GB, 256GB) A thin and light laptop that doesn't skimp on performance With the MacBook Air, thin doesn't mean low performance. The M2 silicon inside is very powerful, and other features like Touch ID, an HD camera, and the Touch Bar make this a powerful-yet-portable machine. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

Things really changed with the introduction of Apple silicon. Paired with 8GB of RAM, the Apple M2 chip can do wonders. It will simply fly through casual tasks like browsing and using regular applications. In fact, I’ve done RAW photo editing on one of these without an issue, and we have some coworkers here at Android Authority who still do 4K video editing with an M2 processor. We can’t think of anyone who needs more power unless they have specialized and demanding needs.

The rest of the laptop is just as impressive. The metal design and super sleek profile are now iconic in the industry. Many competitors have tried to copy this design language over the years, and none have quite matched it.

It has a nice backlit keyboard and a large glass trackpad. The 13.6-inch display is gorgeous, too, offering an IPS-LED panel with a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. And this display can reproduce the whole DCI-P3 color gamut, making it a great tool if you need excellent color accuracy.

You won’t find a better laptop at this price range, so if you want a fabulous computer for a lower price, you should sign up for this deal. Go get it before the price goes back to normal!

You might like

Comments