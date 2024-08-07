Deal: The Apple MacBook Air with M2 goes back to all-time lows

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Are you looking for a great laptop? We’ve mentioned time and again that the latest MacBook Airs are likely the best laptops for most users. And while the 2022 Apple MacBook Air with M2 is one generation behind, it is still an amazingly capable computer, especially if you can find a good deal on it. For example, right now, you can get it for just $799, which is equivalent to a $200 discount. Get the Apple MacBook Air with M2 for just $799

This deal is available from Amazon. It’s not labeled as any special type of deal, which also means we’re not sure how long this price tag will stay at this price point.

The Apple MacBook Air with M2 is pretty amazing. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better computer at this price point. For starters, it has a gorgeous metal design that is now iconic. Being an Air model, it is also super thin, and since this is the smaller 13.6-inch screen model, it is a very portable laptop. It will be great for students, digital nomads, or anyone who values mobility.

The specs are pretty nice, too. You get an Apple M2 chip and 8GB of RAM, which is plenty powerful for most users, even in 2024. Many claim to comfortably edit RAW photos and even 4K video on it, so we’re sure it can handle all your usual tasks without a hiccup. The display is super crisp, thanks to its 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. And if you care about battery life, we made this laptop last about 10-12 hours on a single charge.

Want in on the fun? Go get your Apple MacBook Air with M2 now. Again, this is the lowest price we’ve seen this laptop hit, and it doesn’t happen often. We also don’t know when the price will go back to normal, so act quickly.

