Deals: Here are a couple of great laptops at amazing prices

Gary Sims / Android Authority

Are you looking for a great laptop at an accessible price? Here are a couple of deals that will save you $350 on two awesome ones. Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 for just $649. If you’re more of a gamer, you can also take home an HP Victus 15 for a mere $530. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M1 for only $649 Buy the HP Victus 15 for only $530

The Apple MacBook Air M1 deal is offered by Walmart, and it applies to all available color versions: Space Gray, Silver, or Gold. Meanwhile, the HP Victus sale is available from Best Buy.

Apple MacBook Air M1

We’ve reported this deal multiple times in the past few months, but we have our reasons for this. The Apple MacBook Air M1 is from 2020 and is no longer available directly from Apple. This means the remaining stock is likely the last batch, and the deal will likely disappear anytime.

Despite being about four years old, this MacBook Air was among the first to move to Apple silicon, giving it a significant boost in performance. Thanks to the M1 chip and 8 GB of RAM, it’s still a high-performance laptop, even in 2024. In fact, I’ve personally done RAW photo editing with it, and many claim it can handle casual video editing just fine. It’s powerful enough to keep most users happy.

Elsewhere, this is a fantastic computer, as it was made to be a high-end laptop. It has that aluminum design Apple computers have become so famous for, as well as an excellent backlit keyboard and a large glass trackpad. The 13.3-inch display comes with a crisp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, and it can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut.

HP Victus 15

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop Solid gaming on a budget. Budget gaming laptops don't get better than this, with a 144Hz screen and solid frame rates in esports titles. See price at Best Buy Save $350.00

I find it hard to believe gaming laptops have gotten so affordable. Growing up, gaming laptops were prohibitively expensive, and I could only dream about one day having one. Now, anyone can have one, and they can come at impressively low prices when deals show up.

Of course, it isn’t one of the best gaming laptops, but considering the price, it’s pretty awesome. HP Victus 15 can handle most games nicely, thanks to its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. You’ll also get 512GB of storage, and a 15.6-inch LED display with a Full HD resolution and a 144Hz resolution. It even features a backlit keyboard, which is rare to see at these price points.

Of course, it helps that it looks really nice. While it is technically considered a gaming laptop, its design is minimalist and won’t look out of place anywhere. And if it’s powerful enough for games, it will also be great for productivity, studying, or taking care of work. And this one also comes with plenty of ports, including a USB-C connection, Ethernet, two USB-A ports, a full HDMI port, a 3.5mm headset jack, and even an SD card reader. Are you liking one of these awesome laptop deals? Make sure to sign up for them soon. As mentioned, we don’t know when the Apple MacBook Air M1 stock will run out, and there is no sign of when the HP Victus 15 will go back to its normal price.

You might like

Comments