Deal: The Apple MacBook Air (M1) is only $649, and might be the best laptop for most!

Gary Sims / Android Authority

Are you looking for a new laptop? We have the perfect deal for you, and we are almost sure you won’t be able to beat this one. The Apple MacBook Air with an M1 processor is currently only $649 from Walmart! This is a $348 discount on the original $999 price point, and it is still an amazing laptop. Get the Apple MacBook Air M1 for only $649

While we’ve seen the MacBook Air (M1) hit very low prices, those offers are usually only for refurbished ones. This Walmart deal is for new MacBook Airs, and you can pick between three available colors: Space Gray, Gold, and Silver. There is no mention of how long this offer will last, but considering it is an older model, it might be while supplies last.

Though the MacBook Air M1 was launched in 2020, it was the first MacBook Air to come with an Apple processor. This represented a massive leap in performance for Apple, so the laptop was way ahead of its time back then. Paired with 8GB of RAM, this is an outstanding laptop that will take care of almost anything you throw at it. I’ve done RAW photo editing and light video editing on one of these without a hiccup. So performance will be no issue unless you’re editing 4K or running a ton of tasks. This is why we say it could be the best laptop for most people!

Of course, there is more than raw power, and luckily, this laptop is a great all-rounder. It has a gorgeous aluminum design that really hasn’t changed too much. If you see the image above, the M1 MacBook Air looks pretty much like any other MacBook in 2024. It has a 13.3-inch screen with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, which means it is also a very portable device. Furthermore, battery life is pretty outstanding at an estimated 18 hours.

Again, we’re not sure how long this deal will last, but this is an older device that is no longer in production. Who knows how many there are in stock, so get yours before they run out!

You might like

Comments