Sale: The Apple MacBook Air M1 is too good for $649

This deal has shown up a few times, but it is still an amazing offer we can’t ignore. The Apple MacBook Air M1 has returned to $649, making it the most affordable MacBook you can currently get in new condition. Get the Apple MacBook Air M1 for only $649

This deal is available directly from Walmart, and the discount applies to all color versions of the device: Silver, Space Gray, and Gold.

Here’s the thing: The Apple MacBook Air M1 was released in 2020, which is likely the main reason why the price has hit such low bottoms. That said, we think it may be the best value you can get in terms of laptops, mainly because it was among the first computers to come with an Apple-made processor.

The M-Series chips were a massive leap in performance, as Apple was finally making and optimizing its own processors for the in-house hardware instead of relying on Intel chips. The results were impressive. Mixed with 8GB of RAM, this machine is an outstanding productivity tool. I’ve done RAW photo editing on one of these without a single hiccup. Performance is no issue for most tasks, and some claim to do some light video editing with it. It’s really the best laptop for most people, especially at this price range.

There is obviously more to the Apple MacBook Air M1 than performance. This was built and designed as a high-end computer, so it’s a great computer all around. It has that iconic metal design we’ve come to expect from Apple. As you can see in the image above, you’ll be hard-pressed to differentiate it from the newer models.

Other specs include a 13.3-inch display with a crisp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. While some of you may not like the smaller screen size, it does make this a very portable machine. The backlit keyboard and glass trackpad are great. Not to mention, the 18-hour battery life is pretty astounding.

You should probably sign up for one of these Apple MacBook Air M1 units sooner rather than later. This is an older device, and it’s kind of a miracle there is stock left. Even Apple stopped selling it, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the stock runs out soon, and this time forever.

Extra deal: The Apple MacBook Air M2 is also on sale

Apple MacBook Air (M2) Apple MacBook Air (M2) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

If you want something newer, there is also a great deal on the Apple MacBook Air M2 from 2022. The design is slightly improved, as is the performance, thanks to the newer M2 chip.

Otherwise, the experience is actually pretty similar. You still get a metallic design, a slightly larger 13.6-inch display, and an 18-hour battery life. The keyboard and trackpad are also just as awesome.

