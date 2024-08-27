The Apple MacBook Air M1 is only $649, and it's still an amazing computer

Gary Sims / Android Authority

Are you looking for a fabulous computer on a tight budget? It doesn’t get any better than this. Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 for just $649. This is about the best bang you can get for your buck today. Get the Apple MacBook Air M1 for just $649

This deal is available from Walmart, and the deal applies to all color versions of the laptop. These are Silver, Space Gray, and Gold.

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is from 2020, but it has held up amazingly. This is mainly due to the fact that it was one of the first Apple laptops to come with the manufacturer’s own silicon. The M1 represented a huge jump in performance for Apple computers, and this model is a testament to that. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There is no need to mention it, but you’ll get a really nice computer in all other departments. It has that iconic Air design that many manufacturers have tried to replicate for years. The metallic design is sturdy, very slim, and good-looking.

It also has a great battery life. We were able to pull about eight hours at full brightness, and a whopping 32 hours with the brightness set to the minimum. Additionally, the 13-inch display has a very crisp resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, and it can even reproduce the whole DCI-P3 color gamut, which is outstanding for such an affordable, little laptop.

You honestly won’t find anything better at this price point. It is a great laptop for most people, and I’ve even edited RAW images with this chipset without a single hiccup. Many also claim it is pretty good at editing videos! Go get this deal while it lasts. Remember, it’s a 2020 machine in new condition. Stock may run out soon!

Extra deal: Upgrade to the Apple MacBook Air M3, which is $200 off

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is great, but those who really want the latest version of this lineup can also save some money. The Apple MacBook Air M3 is currently discounted by $200, bringing the price down from $1,099 to $899.

Of course, you’ll get the newer M3 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The M3 is 1.6x faster than the M1, so you’ll get a nice performance boost. Many go as far as editing 4K video with this processor. The design has also been modernized, and the overall experience is worthy of a great 2024 machine.

