Apple Mac Mini M4 deal: The biggest discount we've seen yet
The new Apple Mac Mini M4 launched earlier this month. While new Apple devices don’t often get discounted, this one was released just in time for Black Friday deals to start popping up, and today, we’re seeing it hit a nice record-low price already. Commonly priced at $599, you can currently save $70 on it, slashing the price down to $529.
This deal is available from Amazon. This discounted price applies to the M4 model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The M4 model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is also on sale for $744, but that discount isn’t as significant.
While the Apple Mac Mini M4 is less than a month old, it was an instant hit. Go looking for reviews, and you will find nothing but people praising this little desktop computer. It is, put simply, too much value for its cost. This is one of the reasons that this $70 discount is so awesome. It’s already a fantastic deal at its full $599 retail price! Not to mention, there’s also the fact that this is a brand-new product.
While affordable and tiny, this Apple Mac Mini is no slouch. It comes with an Apple M4 processor and 16GB of RAM. These specs offer enough performance to run any normal apps like a dream. You can even run more advanced tasks like RAW photo and 4K video editing. You can even run most Mac-supported games on it.
You’ll also quickly notice the design changes. The general metal design is pretty similar, but the already small Mac Mini has gotten even smaller. It measures just 5 x 5 x 2in! We find it very surprising that Apple has put such a powerful computer in a tiny package like this one. It even has a built-in speaker, and the variety in port selection isn’t lacking, either.
The new Apple Mac Mini’s back houses three USB-C Thunderbolt ports, an Ethernet connection, a full HDMI output, and the power port. Turn to the front, and you will find another two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headset jack.
Of course, nothing is perfect, and the Apple Mac Mini M4 has its downsides. They are not deal-breakers, though. The power button is oddly placed at the bottom, which is more of an annoyance. The idea is that the computer won’t be turned off too often, as most people just put these to sleep instead. The few times you shut it down, reaching for the power button is pretty simple, given the small and light body. Of course, you should also keep in mind this is a desktop PC. You’ll need a monitor, keyboard, mouse/trackpad, and any other accessories. Many of you already have these, but if you don’t, factor those expenses in.
Again, this is a record-low price on a brand-new product. This is the perfect equation for a short-lived sale, so make sure to take advantage of this offer as soon as possible.