Apple could have one more M3-powered computer for this year

TL;DR Noted Apple leaker Mark Gurman has spotted a new M3-based Mac in testing.

This Mac is expected to be the new Mac mini, which could launch alongside other Mac computing products at Apple’s anticipated October 2023 event.

Apple’s M1 and M2 series chips have been nothing short of a revolution for personal computers. With outstanding performance and insane efficiency, these chips have made the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with Apple silicon as easy-to-recommend laptops for most people. Apple also has desktop computers in the form of the Mac mini and Mac Studio and integrated computing monitors in the form of the iMac. If you want to buy a computer, you’d be glad to know that Apple is working on its next chip, the M3, and it could come in a few Macs this year.

Noted Apple columnist and leaker Mark Gurman has revealed (via Bloomberg) that M3-powered Macs could debut in October 2023. The new information here is the claim that a new Mac, possibly the mini, could also come with the M3 at this October event.

The Mac has been spotted in testing, with the upcoming M3 processor with eight CPU cores (four efficiency cores and four performance cores), ten graphics cores, and 24GB of RAM. The machine is running macOS Sonoma 14.1. The Mac is speculated to be a Mac mini, given the relatively modest specifications. The M3 processor is said to be very similar to the M2 processor, but the M3 Pro and Max variants could see some more substantial upgrades.

In short, Apple has been testing a lot of new Macs with the upcoming M3 processor: 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3

13-inch MacBook Pro with M3

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and M3 Max

iMac with M3

Mac mini with M3 It remains to be seen which of these will be launched at the rumored October 2023 event for the M3 Mac reveal. So if you are looking to buy a Mac mini in the next few months, there may be some merit in waiting for the M3, even if to get a price drop on the M2.

