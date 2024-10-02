iPhones on US Mobile now support RCS, but there's a small catch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple iPhones on US Mobile’s Verizon-based Warp network now support RCS, the operator announced.

RCS isn’t available on the carrier’s other networks just yet, though, but this support is coming.

Apple’s iOS 18 update finally brought the RCS messaging standard to iPhones, allowing for a more modern texting experience with Android phones. This feature requires the support of carriers too, and US Mobile has confirmed it now supports the standard.

US Mobile revealed on Reddit that iPhones running on its Verizon-based Warp network now support RCS. The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) added that support is also coming for its networks based on AT&T and T-Mobile.

The MVNO allows users to switch between Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile’s networks for better coverage and/or speeds. So we really hope RCS comes to its other networks sooner rather than later for maximum flexibility. The good news is that a representative noted that they’d announce availability details for its other networks next week.

Using US Mobile and its Verizon-based network? Then the company says you’ll need to reset network settings on your iPhone for RCS to work smoothly.

The news also comes after RCS took its time to come to iPhones on Google Fi at first, with Google laying the blame at Apple’s feet. But we’re glad to see it gradually coming to MVNOs.

