The iPhone 17 could finally catch up to Android with a high refresh rate display

One of the biggest sore points of using a non-Pro iPhone is that you are stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate display. Even on the latest iPhone 16 , the display is noticeably less smooth than on budget Android devices that have long transitioned to 90Hz and 120Hz displays. If you’re hoping for an upgrade, the iPhone 17 is shaping up to bring good news, as it could finally make the jump to a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo mentions that the base variant of the iPhone 17 series, the standard iPhone 17, is likely to have a high refresh rate display.

A February 2024 report from The Elec suggests that Apple will likely equip all four models in the iPhone 17 series with LTPO OLED displays.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a high-refresh-rate display for the iPhone 17, but it confirms previous leaks.

This would be a shift from the current LTPS tech used in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max use ProMotion (which is Apple’s marketing term for 120Hz variable refresh rate on an LTPO OLED display). Thanks to this rumored jump to an LTPO OLED, the entire iPhone 17 line could come with an Always-On Display, ending the exclusivity from the Pro models.

Display analyst Ross Young further backed up this rumor by also claiming the non-pro models could offer a 120Hz display.

Overall, it’s looking increasingly likely that the iPhone 17 will finally catch up to Android and give users a high refresh rate display. We hope it’s not a gimped implementation and is on par with the Pro iPhones.