Apple iPhone 16 problems and how to fix them

All new smartphones encounter issues at launch. Of the many thousands of things that can go wrong with a device, no amount of internal testing will catch them all. On that basis, the release of the latest Apple flagship has been relatively smooth. It’s still early days, but there haven’t been a whole bunch of significant iPhone 16 problems reported. Of the issues that have been raised online, some anecdotal glitches haven’t been widely reported or recreated, and Apple has already addressed others with a software update.

The point is, you shouldn’t let the fact that you’re even reading an article about iPhone 16 problems put you off buying the handset. Nevertheless, we’ve rounded up some of the main glitches that are being discussed online, along with some fixes that you can try.

Problem #1: 4K video freezing

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Until recently, Users reported a bug with the iPhone 16 Pro Max when recording video in 4K at 24 or 30fps with the macro mode activated. The issue causes the camera app to freeze and revert to the main lens, while the bug does not occur at 4K 60 or 120fps. Multiple users confirm the same problem and note that while macro mode works in photo mode, it fails in specific video settings.

Potential solutions

In a strong start for Apple in our iPhone 16 problems roundup, a fix for this issue has already been included in the iOS 18.0.1 software update, which is now available to all users globally. You just need to update your software to the latest version.

You should be notified of software updates, but you can also check manually. Go to Settings > General > Software Update then tap Download and Install when you see the update. Be sure to plug your phone in until the installation concludes.

Problem #2: Camera app crashing

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

A less common issue relating to the iPhone 16 Pro Max camera is the camera app crashing when launched from the lock screen or while taking photos. A few users have reported this online. The screen turns black, and the app crashes, requiring a force restart to resolve the issue temporarily.

Potential solutions

There is no official fix for this issue, and it’s still too early to know if it has been addressed in the same software update that was just released. Suggested fixes include performing a force restart or resetting the phone, but those experiencing the problem suggest that these solutions offer only temporary relief. According to the reports, the issue has been escalated to Apple engineers, so we’ll update this section when the fix has been established.

Problem #3: Tricky Camera Control

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The new Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 was one of the headline-grabbing innovations, and it has largely received a positive welcome from the Apple community. However, some users are having a bit of difficulty when trying to use the double-press gesture to toggle settings. The default sensitivity often leads to failed attempts due to misinterpreted presses.

Potential solutions

The good news is that this is really more of a calibration matter than an actual problem. It’s simple to improve the button’s responsiveness, making it easier to switch between camera functions. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Camera Control, and modify the pressure and speed required for a successful double press to suit your preference.

Problem #4: Touchscreen issues

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Perhaps the most high-profile iPhone 16 problem so far is reported touchscreen issues where the device fails to register touch inputs, specifically on the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. The problem seems to be related to the palm rejection algorithm, likely triggered by accidental touches near the thinner display bezels.

Potential solutions

This is a software issue, and to Apple’s credit, it’s also been solved in the recently released iOS 18.0.1 version. You just need to follow the same process in the 4K video freezing section above to ensure your device is updated with the latest software.

Problem #5: Stuck on setup

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Some users have complained on an Apple community forum that they experienced issues with the iPhone 16 Pro Max during the setup process. Specifically, the phone gets stuck on the “Cellular Setup Complete” screen with a spinning icon, preventing further progress. In some cases, both the phone and the old device from which the users are transferring data remain stuck, unable to finish the transfer process or number activation.

Potential solutions

The most commonly suggested fix is to restart the new iPhone by holding the power and volume buttons, which has resolved the issue for many users.

There is no official Apple fix online, but other users in the thread relayed advice they were given by Apple support. Updating the old iPhone to the latest iOS version by going to Settings > General > Software Update was advised, then restarting the iPhone 16 after letting it go to sleep. Once the old iPhone is updated and charged, turn on the new iPhone 16 and follow the setup instructions.

Apple support also apparently advised that a wired connection using a USB-C to Lightning cable would offer a faster and more reliable transfer.

Problem #6: Wi-Fi connection problem

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Another issue highlighted on this Apple community thread was that 16 iPhone users were experiencing difficulties connecting the new device to their Wi-Fi, despite other devices, including older iPhones, working fine on the same network. Traditional Wi-Fi fixes like restarting the phone, resetting network settings, and rebooting the router rarely solved the problem.

Potential solutions

Several users discovered that the problem Seems to be related to VPN apps or configurations. Deleting the VPN app or removing VPN configurations resolved the issue for most owners. Even if the VPN wasn’t actively toggled on, its presence seemed to interfere with Wi-Fi connectivity.

If this is an issue between the iPhone 16 and VPN apps, we can probably expect Apple to address it as a matter of importance with a software update.

Problem #7: Slow refresh rate

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Many users would have included the 120Hz refresh rate as a reason to buy one of the iPhone 16 Pro models, but it has been reported that the phones are limited to an 80Hz refresh rate for the majority of the time. The matter was first highlighted by Samsung leaker Ice Universe on X, who pointed out that the “animation of iOS 18 is still elegant, but it is not smooth.”

Potential solutions

This will certainly frustrate some iPhone 16 owners, but it’s hard to call it a genuine problem as we don’t know if the refresh rate limitation is a deliberate move from Apple. In any event, it doesn’t appear to be a bug to which there is an easy fix for users. For now, we can be optimistic that Apple will hear the feedback and address the issue with a software update.

Problem #8: Durability

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

We’ve only included this so-called issue among the iPhone 16 problems is because some YouTubers, such as AppleTrack’s video from Sam Kohl, have questioned the durability of the iPhone 16. That video shows the iPhone 16 Pro breaking after a fourth drop that its predecessor survived, but it was dropped from above the vlogger’s head on that occasion. The suggestion is that the thinner bezels of the latest devices sacrifice some durability. True or not, there’s nothing to suggest that the device is any less durable than advertised or than you would expect from a high-end smartphone.

Potential solutions

Until we hear otherwise, this doesn’t seem to be an issue that requires a fix. If you drop any phone from high enough or repeatedly enough, it’s almost certainly going to affect the functionality eventually. The only common-sense advice we can give is that you handle the cutting-edge handset that you just spent $800 or more on with care, and using a case is always a prudent step if you want to keep it in excellent condition. It’s still early days for the Apple flagship. If you’ve encountered any iPhone 16 problems, throw them into the comments section, and we’ll seek to address them as we update the post.

You might like

Comments