The iPhone 16 Pro could get Space Black and Rose colors, and here's what they could look like

TL;DR A new leak shows the color swatch Apple could follow for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The colors for the iPhone 16 Pro could be Space Black, White, Gray, and Rose.

Fan-made renders based on these colors give us an idea of what the iPhone 16 Pro could look like when it launches later this year.

Apple is gearing up for the production and eventual launch of the iPhone 16 series later this year, and we’re excited to see what is in store. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been one of my favorite phones, and I am definitely looking forward to seeing an upgraded variant with the presumed AI features on iOS 18. Apple could be looking at keeping things fresh this year, as a new leak suggests we could see some new colors for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup compared to its predecessor.

According to a leaker on Weibo (spotted by ShrimpApplePro on X), the Apple iPhone 16 Pro could come in these four colors: Space Black, White, Gray, and Rose.

Apple Hub on X has posted fan-made renders of what those colors could look like on the iPhone, though note that this fan rendering takes some liberties.

Admittedly, the fan-made renders do not entirely match the colors of the leaked swatch, but they look dull enough to qualify as colors that Apple could use on Pro model iPhones.

For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro comes in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

Comparing the leaked color swatch with the existing lineup, I am personally excited for a deeper Space Black color replacing the Black Titanium color. Apple has shied away from a deep black color on the Pro series, and most of the recent black shades on iPhone Pro models have only been different shades of grey.

Comparing the leaked Gray from the swatch to the Natural Titanium, Apple could be getting rid of this beloved color in return for a more demure look, though the fan-made render is a bit off.

The most dramatic change would be the swapping out of the Blue Titanium (which is the color of my personal iPhone 15 Pro Max) for a Rose color. The fan-made render goes for a look closer to bronze, which misses the more gold-like tone of the color depicted in the swatch, so keep that in mind.

Nonetheless, note that these are leaks at the end of the day. Previous leaks had suggested that Apple could launch new Desert Titanium and Titanium Gray colors; and the Desert Titanium definitely does not align with this leak. I recommend waiting for more credible sources to corroborate these colors, which will likely happen closer to when the phone is ready for launch. The iPhone 16 series is expected to launch sometime in September 2024, so that’s a long wait ahead.

