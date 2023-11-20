Apple is once again set to disappoint with iPhone 16, 16 Plus displays

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Display specs of the iPhone 16 series have leaked.

The vanilla iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus are expected to feature the same 60Hz displays as their iPhone 15 counterparts.

The Pro models are said to feature slightly larger screens.

The refresh rate on Apple’s non-Pro iPhones is still stuck in circa 2016 when 60Hz was the norm. The Razr phone flipped that switch in 2017, and Android devices haven’t looked back since. 120Hz displays are now standard on all Android flagships, but Apple’s ultra-premium iPhone 15 and 15 Plus still feature an antiquated 60Hz refresh rate. Looks like things won’t get any better for Apple fans next year.

According to a leak (via Revegnus) that dishes out the display specs of the iPhone 16 series, the vanilla and Plus models in the lineup will still feature 60Hz displays. The information lines up with what display analyst Ross Young previously claimed. As per Young, Apple will only bring high refresh rate screens to base iPhones in 2025. So if you were hoping to pick up a cheaper non-Pro iPhone next year and expecting a refresh rate upgrade, you’d probably have to wait another year for the iPhone 17 series to fulfill your wishes.

The latest leak also outs the alleged display sizes of the iPhone 16 series and claims that the base model will feature a 6.12-inch screen and the Plus variant will get a 6.69-inch display. Both iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature slightly larger 120Hz screens — 6.27 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.69 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. All phones in the lineup are expected to feature a Dynamic Island.

