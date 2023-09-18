Apple promises to fix iPhone 12 radiation levels with software update

David Imel / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple will issue a software update to the iPhone 12 so that the device can resume sales in France.

The update will accommodate the SAR protocol used by French regulators.

France will resume iPhone 12 sales after the update.

Apple has responded to the French sales ban on the iPhone 12. The company has promised to fix the radiation exposure levels of the 2020 iPhone with an upcoming software update.

Last week, France issued a directive to halt all iPhone 12 sales in the country, claiming that the phone exceeds the SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) limits specified by regulations. The country’s regulatory authority on radio frequencies issued a formal notice to Apple to withdraw the model from the market.

The iPhone maker contested France’s findings and noted that the iPhone 12 was certified as compliant with global SAR standards. However, the company has also promised that the device will get a software update to further resolve the problem.

“We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators. We look forward to iPhone 12 continuing to be available in France,” Apple said in a statement (via Reuters). “This is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern,” it said.

The French government, in return, has said that it would swiftly test the iPhone 12 after the update and will allow sales of the device to resume if it comes up to the country’s radiation exposure standards.

