Tablet deals: Apple iPad Mini and Google Pixel Tablet hit new record-low prices

Harley Maranan / Android Authority Pixel Tablet

Are you looking to get a tablet? There’s no better time than right now to find a good one at a lower price, as Amazon is holding its Prime Big Deal Days event, which brings forth a bunch of great deals. Among them are the best discounts we’ve ever seen on the 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini and the Google Pixel Tablet. The iPad Mini is 30% off at just $349. Alternatively, you can save $100 on the Google Pixel Tablet, bringing the price down to just $299. Buy the Apple iPad Mini for $349 Buy the Google Pixel Tablet for $299

Both of these offers are available directly from Amazon, and are part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Remember these discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, so check out the pricing and sign up for Prime here if you don’t have a plan yet. Also, new members get a 30-day free trial, so you might get access to these deals for free!

Apple iPad Mini

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) Apple's smallest tablet is still leading its field. The smallest in the iPad line has some new power under the hood for 2021 as well as Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) support. See price at Amazon Save $149.01 Prime Big Deal!

The 6th-generation Apple iPad Mini is still my favorite Apple tablet, despite being from 2021. The iPad Mini is much more portable and manageable, so you can more easily take it on the go, or more easily hold it when at home. And it helps that it has a gorgeous design made of aluminum, much like all other Apple products. It has an 8.3-inch screen with a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution, which actually reproduces the DCI-P3 color gamut.

While most smaller tablets are lacking, the iPad Mini was made to be a higher-end tablet. It features an Apple A15 Bionic chip, along with 4GB of RAM. It has a battery life of nine hours when surfing the web. And if you want to get creative, it supports both the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil and the USB-C Apple Pencil.

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet (Without Stand) Google Pixel Tablet (Without Stand) The portability of a tablet and the smarts of a Nest Hub. The Pixel Tablet is a 10.95-inch slate with Tensor G2-powered features that doubles up as a Nest Hub smart display/speaker when placed in the Charging Speaker Dock. Update 2024: Now available without the stand. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Prime Big Deal!

If you’re more of an Android tablet kind of person, the Google Pixel Tablet strikes a great balance between price and functionality. It is larger, featuring a 10.95-inch screen with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution.

It’s meant to be a mid-end tablet, but it’s still pretty capable, sporting a Google Tensor G2 processor and 8GB of RAM. It has a large 7,020mAh battery, and we found it pretty sufficient, pushing over 10 hours on a single charge. It also has pretty nice speakers, even without the dock. Which, by the way, this deal is for the tablet alone. You won’t be getting the docking station. These are all-time low prices, so you might want to take advantage of these deals soon. Don’t wait around, because the deals will also end tomorrow, October 9. If you’re not convinced by either of these, check out our list of the best Android tablets to find worthy alternatives.

You might like

Comments