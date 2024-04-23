Take note: Apple’s iPad event is slated for May 7

Apple

TL;DR Apple’s “Let Loose” event will be held virtually on May 7 at 7 a.m. PT.

The company is expected to launch new iPad Air and Pro models, along with upgraded Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories.

Those interested in the event can watch it live on YouTube, the Apple TV app, or the official Apple Events website.

It’s been over a year and a half since we received new tablets from Apple, and this is finally about to change in just a couple of weeks. Apple has announced “Let Loose” — its virtual event taking place on May 7, 2024, at 7 am PT / 10 am ET. During the event, we expect the Cupertino firm to reveal upgraded iPad Air and Pro variants, in addition to some fresh accessories.

What to expect from the iPad event

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Based on the rumors we’ve been reading for months, it’s safe to assume that Apple will release two M3-powered iPad Pro (7th gen) models during the event. Apart from the boosted processor, we expect these tablets to feature OLED displays for the first time, a thinner design, and a landscape-positioned front camera. Other potential changes could include a matte screen variant and MagSafe wireless charging support.

For the iPad Air 6, we expect a welcome boost from M1 to M2, an all-new 12.9-inch variant, and, similarly, a landscape front-facing camera.

Otherwise, Apple is expected to refresh some of its iPad accessories during this event by introducing the Apple Pencil 3 and a new Magic Keyboard. The former could feature squeeze detection, Find My support, and replaceable tips, while the latter may have a wider trackpad and refreshed aluminum enclosure.

How to watch the Apple event To watch the Apple event live on May 7, you can head to the company’s official YouTube channel, TV app, or Events website. Once the “Let Loose” event concludes, it’ll also be available for on-demand streaming on the aforementioned platforms. Make sure to check our coverage during and after the event to stay updated with everything new.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments