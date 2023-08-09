The 2022 iPad Air is even more tempting at a $499.99 deal price

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

There have been a few opportunities to pick up the stunning Apple tablet at this price in the past 12 months, but they are fleeting. Apple isn’t famed for offering big discounts on its tech as it knows the loyal fanbase will often pay what is asked of them, so this near-$100 markdown is unlikely to be beaten anytime soon.

Apple iPad Air (2022) Apple iPad Air (2022) Apple's tock-iest tablet to date is still the best iPad for most people. The 2022 iPad Air is a mild upgrade over its previous generation, but remains uncontested as the best sub-flagship tablet you can buy. It's not without fault though, namely the meager 64GB of base storage and 60Hz refresh rate. See price at Amazon Save $99.01

The iPad Air (2022) has made a name for itself by offering a beautiful blend of performance and value. Packing the M1 processor that was previously seen in Apple’s highest-end devices, it brings laptop-tier performance to a lightweight tablet and ensures that it is future-proofed for years to come. Upgrades over its predecessor include 5G support, doubling the RAM to 8GB, and an improved front-facing camera. The camera introduces the Center Stage feature, which dynamically adjusts the frame during video calls to keep the user-centered. Despite its power, the iPad Air maintains a battery life of around 10 hours and now supports faster charging. It’s a package with which it is difficult to pick major faults.



