Deals: Apple iPad 9th and 10th generations are at all-time lows right now

Are you looking to get an iPad on the cheap? Right now, the two latest Apple iPad base models are heavily discounted. The newer Apple iPad 10th Generation is $50 off, totaling $299. Meanwhile, the Apple iPad 9th Generation is only $199, equating to a $130 discount. Get the Apple iPad 10th Generation for $299 Get the Apple iPad 9th Generation for $199

Both of these sales are offered by Amazon. That said, the Apple iPad 9th Generation is labeled as a “limited time deal.” Regardless, we’re not sure how long either of these offers will stand. We know these are all-time low prices for both models, so you should probably get your tablet soon if you’re getting either of these. It’s also worth mentioning that the deals apply to all available color versions of the iPads.

Apple iPad 10th Generation

Apple iPad (10th Gen, 64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad (10th Gen, 64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

The 10th-gen Apple iPad touts Apple’s latest design language, with smaller bezels all around the edges, squared-off corners, and a more colorful variety of hues. You’ll also get a larger 10.9-inch display with a 2,360 x 1,640 resolution. It also has a 7,606mAh battery that will last 10 hours of web surfing.

This model comes with an Apple A14 Bionic processor and 4GB of RAM, and while that doesn’t sound like much, Apple’s chips are great, and performance is still very capable. This tablet can run all your apps and games without an issue. And if you care for Apple Pencil support, you can use the 1st-gen and USB-C versions of the Apple Pencil.

This is likely the best iPad for most people. We believe only people with very demanding or special needs should upgrade to the iPad Air or Pro models.

Apple iPad 9th Generation

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen) Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen) A 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone for incredible detail, vivid colors, and a comfortable viewing experience. See price at Amazon Save $130.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you don’t mind using a previous-generation tablet, the Apple iPad 9th Generation is still a great pad. The Apple A13 Bionic chip and 3GB of RAM are good enough to run most apps and games on the Apple App Store. I’ve never encountered any app it can’t run efficiently. I’ve actually edited RAW photos on this model using the Lightroom app, and it ran better than on my gaming laptop.

The screen is a little smaller but still comfortable at 10.2 inches, and the resolution is still crisp at 2160 x 1,620. Despite being super thin, portable, and older than the version above, it has a larger 8,557mAh battery, which can also run up to 10 hours when surfing the web. And if you care for it, it still supports the 1st-generation Apple Pencil.

Design-wise, it looks much like the older iPads, with larger bezels on the top and bottom, as well as the Touch ID home button on the bottom side. If you don’t mind the older look, though, this is still a fantastic tablet, and it’s only $199! Are you getting one of these iPads? Act quickly, because these all-time low prices won’t last forever. And we have no clue when we’ll see them again.

We know many of you aren’t fans of Apple products. If you find yourself in this position, you should definitely check out our list of the best Android tablets. We have something for every preference and budget in there.

