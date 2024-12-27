Looking for a tablet deal? The Apple iPad 10th Generation is still on sale!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The holidays are over, and the year is closing soon. It’s been great, but the great deals are starting to slowly go away. There are a few great offers here and there, though. Among them is this Apple iPad 10th Generation sale, which saves you $70. This slashes the price down to $279. Get the Apple iPad 10th Generation for just $279

This offer is available from Amazon, but you can also get the same price at Best Buy. The discount applies to all color models: Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow. This is not the lowest price we’ve seen the iPad go for lately. The all-time low is currently $249.99. That said, that deal came during Black Friday and pre-Christmas. We’re not sure we will see it again soon.

At $279, the Apple iPad 10th Generation is a fantastic tablet. I believe it may offer the best bang for your buck in the tablet market.

I honestly can’t think of a better tablet you can get for this little money. The Apple iPad 10th Generation offers the most bang for your buck right now. You could get the Apple iPad 9th Generation for $229.99, but considering the price difference, I believe it’s better to spend the extra $50 on the newer model.

The Apple iPad 10th Generation features the brand’s newer design language, with squared-off edges, smaller bezels, and an aluminum back, colored in very fun hue options. Aesthetically, it’s a much nicer tablet than previous generations.

Looks aside, you will find that the device performs much better than one would imagine at this price range. Most casual users will encounter no slowdowns. The Apple A14 Bionic and 4GB of RAM may not seem like much, but Apple has done an impressive job optimizing their hardware to iOS. The iPad is plenty capable, and I have actually used it to edit RAW photos using the Lightroom app. It handled this task better than my gaming laptop, which is much more expensive.

The display is very pleasant, too, measuring in at 10.9 inches and offering a sharp 2,360 x 1,640 resolution. At this size, one would usually expect a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution from competing tablets. This makes sense, though, as this tablet has a high focus on media consumption. Additionally, creatives will love that it has support for the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil USB-C.

Apple products are not known for commonly being on sale, but we’ve had plenty of nice treats over the holiday season. Don’t test your luck, though. Things might go back to normal very soon, so maybe you should sign up for this sale sooner rather than later.

