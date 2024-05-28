Apple Find My gets new ultra-thin tracking card from Nomad

Nomad

TL;DR Nomad has unveiled a new wallet tracking card for Apple’s Find My network.

The company claims its locater is one of the thinnest trackers on the market.

The Tracking Card can last up to five months on a single charge.

While much of the attention is currently on Google’s revamped Find My Device network, it isn’t the only locator network getting new trackers. Electronics accessory maker Nomad is launching a new tracker for Apple’s Find My app.

In a social post on X (formerly Twitter), Nomad announced the Tracking Card, a device designed to help users keep track of their wallets. This particular tracker is compatible with the Apple Find My app, measures about two credit cards thick, and has an IPX7 rating for water and dust resistance. Nomad boasts that its wallet tracker is one of the thinnest trackers on the market.

The Tracking Card uses a rechargeable battery, so you won’t need to worry about replacing the battery. This battery can reportedly last for up to five months on a single charge. When it needs to be recharged, the company says you can use any Qi or MagSafe wireless charger to get it back to full. You’ll also be able to see the percentage of charge left on the card by finding the device in the Find My app.

You can get the Tracking Card today on Nomad’s website for $40. Unfortunately, it is only available in one color option — black.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments