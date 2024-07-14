Apple allows a PC emulator on the App Store for the first time

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Retro PC game emulator UTM SE is now on the App Store.

This is the first time Apple has let a PC emulator be in its marketplace.

The UTE SE app is available for free on iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS.

There’s a first time for everything and Apple just had a first of its own. For the first time, the Cupertino-based firm has allowed a PC emulator on the App Store.

First reported by The Verge, you can now download the retro PC game emulator UTM SE from Apple’s marketplace. The app is available for free on iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS. UTM announced the launch in a social post on X (formerly Twitter).

We are happy to announce that UTM SE is available (for free) on iOS and visionOS App Store (and coming soon to AltStore PAL)! Shoutouts to AltStore team for their help and to Apple for reconsidering their policy. https://t.co/HAV5JnT5GO — UTM (@UTMapp) July 13, 2024

The app will allow users to run classic PC software and play old games like Doom and 3D Pinball for Windows — Space Cadet. Before you get started, however, you’ll need to either download a pre-built virtual machine (which you can get for free on UTM’s website) or create your own.

This isn’t the first time UTM has tried to get into the App Store. Back in June, Apple rejected the app for violating its guidelines. UTM was able to move forward this time, however, by creating a “JIT-less build” that didn’t violate Apple’s rules. The app will also soon come to the alternative app marketplace AltStore PAL, allowing those in the EU to download the app.

