The new Apple AirTags are great, but the 1st-gen are on sale!

The new Apple AirTag 2nd-gen model just came out in January, but the previous iteration is still great, especially if you can save 29% on a 4-pack. Buy the Apple AirTag 4-pack for just $69.98 ($29.02 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The bundle includes four Apple AirTag units. If you want a singular one, it’s also available for $19.98 each.

I don’t often lose things, but when I do, it is definitely a gut-wrenching experience I don’t ever want to go through. If you’ve ever felt this, you’ll understand why something like an Apple AirTag is priceless, but that doesn’t mean you have to pay top dollar for it. Today’s sale makes the 1st-gen Apple AirTag 4-pack very enticing.

Yes, a new model was launched under a month ago, and it is technically better. The new model has improved tracking, thanks to the U2 chip addition. It also has a louder speaker, improved Bluetooth, and better connectivity with newer Apple Watches. While those are fantastic additions, many of us just want to track our things, and the 1st-gen AirTag does that perfectly. Not to mention, saving some cash is great!

Apple AirTags can be attached to anything, and you can track their location through the Find My app. This is why we only recommend the AirTag to iPhone users. The Find My app is only available for Apple devices, and you can’t even set up an AirTag without an iPhone.

If you can take advantage of this tracker, you’ll love the experience. You can locate it using the Apple network, which means the location will be updated whenever an Apple device comes close to it. When closer, you can use UWB technology to pinpoint its exact location, and you can make it beep if you need some extra help.

I wish the battery were rechargeable, but it’s not something you’ll have to worry about often, anyway. A CR2032 battery will keep it alive for about a whole year. These are also easy to find and cheap to replace.

Want in on this deal? Act quickly. Remember, this is an excellent price on a previous-gen product. Stock will probably run out at some point.

