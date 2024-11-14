Today's best deals on stocking stuffers: AirTag, fast SD card, powerful charger

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Apple AirTag 4-Pack and Anker Prime Charger deals are available from Amazon. The SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB SD Card offer comes from Best Buy, and it is part of the retailer’s “Deal of the Day” daily sale. This means the Sandisk deal ends tonight, at 10 PM Pacific.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple's AirTags help you find valuables quickly and accurately with the Find My network. Apple AirTags are a simple solution for iPhone owners that helps them find lost stuff. If you're an Apple user, there's no better solution for keeping track of your priceless belongings. See price at Amazon Save $29.01

Apple AirTags make great stocking stuffers, especially if you get a four-pack and hand them out to different friends or family members. You could just throw single AirTags into four stockings! Any iPhone user will appreciate one of these, as they can be lifesavers.

The tracking devices will use Apple’s massive Find My network to locate anything you attach the AirTag to. This means the location will be updated every time an Apple device gets close to it. Cities are filled with iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, so keeping track of your personal items should be no issue. You can locate these using the Find My app, make them emit a sound, and even use UWB to determine their exact location.

These are super convenient, and they have saved me from really stressful situations a few times. Of course, the one thing to keep in mind is that AirTags are for Apple users. If you want something similar for Android users, here’s our list of the best Apple AirTag alternatives. By the way, you can get a single AirTag for $19, too.

SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB SD Card

SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB SD Card SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB SD Card See price at Best Buy Save $14.00 Deal of the Day!

While often overlooked, SD cards can be great gifts for techies around you. Storage is precious these days, especially if you have any photographers or videographers in the family. This SanDisk Extreme PLUS SD Card comes with 128GB of storage, which is pretty nice. But what really makes this SD card special is its other capabilities.

This is a really fast SD card that meets Class 10 and UHS-1 standards. It can transfer speeds at up to 190 MB/s. It’s also made like a little tank, as it is built to withstand harsh weather conditions, water, and shock.

Additionally, the SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB SD Card is pretty cheap right now! You can get it for just $12.99 from Best Buy. Just keep in mind this is a “Deal of the Day” offering, which means the sale ends tonight at 10 PM Pacific. You better get it soon, if you want in on this deal!

Anker Prime Charger (100W, 3 Ports, GaN)

Now that smartphones no longer include chargers, finding the right brick is more important than ever. Save your loved ones the headache and get them this Anker Prime Charger (100W, 3 Ports, GaN). It is an outstanding wall plug.

It has two USB-C ports and a single USB-A connection. This means it can charge three devices at once, at a maximum of 100W combined. Speeds get divided as you connect more devices simultaneously, but both USB-C ports can reach 100W when charging a single device. That is enough to fast-charge almost all smartphones at full speed, and then some. You could even charge tablets and laptops with this!

It’s small, well-built, and powerful. This one is a bit pricier too, at $49.99, but your loved ones will greatly appreciate this gift. Whether you’re getting one of these discounted products for your loved ones or for yourself, you might want to act quickly. We’re not sure how long these deals will last! Well, except for the SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB SD Card offer, which ends tonight. If you’re getting that one, you definitely want to buy it now.

