Apple AirTags now come with a new, very important warning label

TL;DR The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a notice to Apple for violating Reese’s Law by selling AirTags without required warning labels about the dangers of button cell battery ingestion.

In response, Apple has added a warning symbol inside the battery compartment and updated the packaging to include the necessary safety information.

Reese’s Law, passed in 2022, requires warning labels on products with button batteries to prevent children from accidentally swallowing them.

Apple is adding a new, very critical warning label to AirTags, the coin-sized Bluetooth tracking device that is one of Apple’s best sellers. People use it to track everything from luggage to pets, and some even use it to keep track of their children. However, it’s not always safe to do so.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a notice to Apple on January 2, 2025, alerting the company about missing warning labels on AirTags. According to the CPSC, Apple is in violation of Reese’s Law, which mandates warning labels on consumer products with button cell or coin batteries to protect children from the life-threatening risks of ingestion.

“Apple’s AirTag, a popular tracking device, met the performance requirements for securing the AirTag’s lithium coin cell battery; however, the units imported after March 19, 2024, the effective date of Reese’s Law, did not have the required on-product and on-box warnings concerning the severe risk of injury from battery ingestion if these small batteries are not kept out of reach of children,” the CPSC noted in a press release.

Following the notice, Apple has now included a warning symbol inside the AirTag’s battery compartment and changed its box to include the required warning statements and symbols.

However, since many AirTags have already been sold to consumers without the proper warning labels, Apple has updated the instructions that appear in the Find My app each time a user is prompted to change the AirTag battery. These instructions now include a warning about the hazards of button and coin cell batteries.

Reese’s Law was passed in 2022 in response to the tragic death of Reese Henson, an 18-month-old child who swallowed a button cell battery, leading to severe internal injuries and ultimately, her death. Hence, it’s best to avoid attaching Bluetooth trackers to children’s items. While they can be incredibly useful, their size makes them easy for kids to handle, and there is a risk they may accidentally swallow them.

