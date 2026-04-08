Get your 1st-gen Apple AirTags on sale while they are still available

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The 2nd-gen Apple AirTag is here, and it is technically better, but the previous iteration doesn’t fall far behind. This makes the latest deals on the 1st-gen Apple AirTag 4-Pack quite enticing, and we have a feeling they won’t stay in stock much longer. Buy the Apple AirTag 4-Pack 1st-gen for just $59.99 ($39.01 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy. It’s a bundle deal with four Apple AirTag trackers.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack (1st Gen) Apple AirTag 4-Pack (1st Gen) Apple's AirTags help you find valuables quickly and accurately with the Find My network. Apple AirTags are a simple solution for iPhone owners that helps them find lost stuff. If you're an Apple user, there's no better solution for keeping track of your priceless belongings. See price at Best Buy Save $39.01

As I mentioned above, the 2nd-generation Apple AirTag model is out, but I honestly think the 1st-generation model offers better value for your hard-earned dollars. This is because the improvements in the newer generation, while pretty nice, aren’t that groundbreaking. Also, the previous version is very commonly on sale at great prices now, while the new model hasn’t seen a single discount yet.

If you choose the $99 2nd-gen Apple AirTag 4-Pack, you’ll enjoy an improved U2 chip that offers better tracking and connectivity, especially with Apple Watches. The speaker is louder, and Bluetooth is improved. Otherwise, they serve the same purpose and work identically.

These little trackers can be attached to your belongings. You can then track them using the Find My application. Once you get closer to it, you can pinpoint its exact location using UWB, or you can make it beep through the app. This is possible thanks to the Apple network. The location is updated whenever an Apple device comes within range. Just think of how many iPhones are pretty much wherever you go! They are all keeping tabs on the location of your stuff.

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Apple AirTags have saved me from many a headache. There’s no guarantee you’ll recover lost items, especially if stolen, but your chances increase significantly.

If there were something I could complain about, it would be that these don’t have rechargeable batteries, which would be convenient. That said, the CR2032 batteries are affordable and easy to find at any store. Also, the battery is estimated to last a full year, so you won’t have to replace it often.

Note: Apple AirTags are made for Apple device users. You can’t even set it up without an iPhone. While there are some privacy features for Android users (mainly to prevent tracking without consent), you won’t really be able to track someone with an Android phone.

Want in on this deal? You might want to act quickly. I have a feeling these will sell out soon. They are no longer sold by Apple, and Amazon no longer has them either. These are signs of this model being phased out of the market.

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