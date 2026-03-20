The first-gen Apple AirTag 4-Pack is only a penny away from its record-low price!

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The new 2nd-gen Apple AirTags are great, but what I am more excited about are the great deals on the 1st-gen model. Right now, you can pick up a 4-pack for only a penny over the record-low price, and these are still amazing little trackers! Buy the 1st-gen Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $63 ($36 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Again, this is a 4-pack of the 1st-generation Apple AirTags. You’ll have to pay full price for the 2nd-gen Apple AirTags.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple's AirTags help you find valuables quickly and accurately with the Find My network. Apple AirTags are a simple solution for iPhone owners that helps them find lost stuff. If you're an Apple user, there's no better solution for keeping track of your priceless belongings. See price at Amazon Save $36.00

Again, there is a new Apple AirTag model, but the difference isn’t significant enough to ignore the deal on the 1st-gen version. The new version gets improved tracking, thanks to the U2 chip. The speaker is louder, it has improved Bluetooth, and enhanced connectivity with Apple Watches.

Those are fantastic upgrades, but the 1st-gen AirTag is still great! Not to mention, saving some cash is always nice. Simply attach the tag to anything, and you’ll be able to track the item’s location using the Find My app. Once closer, you can still use UWB to pinpoint its exact location.

That said, you must keep in mind that this item is only recommended for Apple device owners. For starters, the Find My app isn’t available on Android. Additionally, you can’t even set up an AirTag without an iPhone.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re rocking an Apple handset, though, it is well worth the investment. These things have saved me from many headaches. I would prefer a rechargeable battery, but using CR2032 batteries won’t be much of an issue. Battery life is estimated at about a full year. These are also cheap and available in almost all stores.

The record-low price for the 1st-gen Apple AirTag 4-Pack is still $62.99, which is only a penny under today’s discounted price. We wouldn’t risk it, so get yours while they are on sale!

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