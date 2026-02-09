Deal: 1st gen Apple AirTag 4-Pack price keeps dropping!

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Do you keep losing your stuff? Don’t worry, you can increase the chances of finding missing items with an Apple AirTag. Today, you can get four of them at a near-all-time low price of just $64, saving you $35! Buy the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $64 ($35 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. We’re specifically referring to the 1st generation model. There is now a succeeding model.

Losing things ain’t fun, especially when it’s essential items like a wallet, a purse, a backpack, or your keys. It’s a gut-wrenching feeling I don’t wish on anyone! We can’t help you stop losing things, but a good tracker can help you recover them.

The Apple AirTag is among the most popular trackers, and while there’s now a new model, the 1st-generation version is still great. Not to mention, the 4-pack is at its second-best historical price right now. The record-low price is $62.99 (only $1.01 less than today).

Apple AirTags can be attached to anything, and you can track their location using the Find My app. Yes, the Find My app is only available on Apple devices, which is why we recommend this tracker only to those invested in the brand’s ecosystem. In fact, you can’t even set up an AirTag without an Apple device. If you own an iPhone, though, it’s an acquisition you won’t regret, especially at this price.

The accessory’s main strength is that it uses the Apple network to locate it. This means the location will be updated whenever any Apple device gets close to it. Once you get closer to it, you can use UWB to pinpoint its exact location. If you still can’t find it, you can make the AirTag beep.

If I had any request, it would be a rechargeable battery. The Apple AirTag uses a standard CR2032 battery. Battery life should be estimated at a full year, so you won’t have to worry about it very often. Also, CR2032 batteries are very cheap and easy to find.

As already mentioned, the Apple AirTag 2nd generation is out. If you’re wondering about the upgrades, this version comes with a U2 chip, which improves connectivity with Apple Watches and Bluetooth stability. It also has a louder speaker. These are fantastic additions, but I would honestly rather save cash on the 1st generation version for now.

Who knows how long the 1st-gen AirTags will be around, so you might want to take advantage of this sale while you can.

