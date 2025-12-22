Still missing stocking stuffers? This Apple AirTag 4-Pack deal is here to save you!

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Christmas is always here, and we know some of you are still wondering what to get your loved ones. If you need a stocking stuffer, or two, or four, here’s a deal you should consider. You can get four Apple AirTag trackers for $64.98, down from the usual $99 retail price. Buy the Apple AirTag 4-Pack for just $64.98 ($34.02 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a 4-pack, which essentially brings the price per unit to just $16.25.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Nothing feels worse than losing your valuable items. Imagine losing a wallet; any money you have in there will be gone, and you’ll have to replace all your documents and credit cards. Do you remember the last time you lost your keys? Having to replace locks or make new ones is a hassle. Not to mention, car keys are costly these days!

I’d rather increase my chances of finding stuff with Apple AirTag trackers. Especially if you can get them at this nicely discounted price. It’s a minimal price to pay for peace of mind. Whether you want these for yourself or to give away, they are affordable items that will be very functional for anyone (as long as they use an iPhone).

AirTags can be attached to anything. These can then be located using the Apple Find My app. This is why we recommend these only to iPhone users. They only work with Apple devices, and you actually need one to set it up. It was made only for Apple users.

If you meet that requirement, though, you’ll love these things. The Apple network will continuously check on its location whenever an Apple device gets close to it, and we know there are plenty of Apple devices out there! Once you find it, you can use UWB to pinpoint its exact location.

Additionally, you can leave your contact info, and anyone with an iPhone can find out whose it is. You can make it beep if you’re having trouble finding it. Furthermore, you can even set alerts to let you know when you’re moving away from the tracker.

My one minor complaint is that it has no rechargeable battery, but that won’t be much of an annoyance. Battery life is estimated to be approximately one year. CR2032 batteries are also cheap. It won’t be much of a problem to switch the battery once a year!

This is not a record-low price, but it’s very close, so you might want to take advantage of this deal now. The lowest we’ve seen this pack go for is $62.99, and that only happened once for a brief moment. You might as well act now!

