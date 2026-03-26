Deal: 1st-gen Apple AirTag 4-Pack drops to price never seen before!

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Do you keep losing your stuff? If you have an iPhone, here’s a way to save you both money and a bunch of headaches. The Apple AirTag 4-Pack (1st-generation) is at its lowest historical price, saving you 39%. Buy the 1st-gen Apple AirTag 4-Pack for a mere $59.99 ($39.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Again, this deal is for the 1st-generation AirTags, not the new ones. We’ll tell you the difference in this article’s body.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple AirTag 4-Pack Apple's AirTags help you find valuables quickly and accurately with the Find My network. Apple AirTags are a simple solution for iPhone owners that helps them find lost stuff. If you're an Apple user, there's no better solution for keeping track of your priceless belongings. See price at Amazon Save $39.01

As already mentioned above, there’s now a 2nd-gen Apple AirTag model, but I honestly don’t think many will actually take advantage of the upgrades. The new iteration features a U2 chip, offering improved tracking. The speaker is louder and features improved Bluetooth connectivity, as well as better connectivity with Apple Watches.

While these upgrades are really nice, I have been using 1st-gen AirTag trackers for years, and they still work like a charm. Considering they are discounted this low, they are quite the steal, too.

The premise is simple. You can attach these circular items to anything and track them using the Find My app. Once closer to the tracker, you can find its exact location using UWB. You can also make it beep.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

One thing to keep in mind is that Apple AirTags really only work with Apple devices. You can’t even set up an AirTag without an iPhone, and the Find My app isn’t even available for Android.

All that said, this is a great investment if you own an Apple smartphone. These things have seriously saved me from many headaches. If I had any requests, it would be a rechargeable battery, but the new-gen model doesn’t get that either. Also, CR2032 coin batteries are super affordable, and you won’t have to deal with them much, as battery life is estimated at a whole year!

Again, this is the cheapest the Apple AirTag 4-Pack (1st gen) has ever been. It’s a brand-new record-low price, and these don’t tend to last long. Go get yours now!

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