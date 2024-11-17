Apple could launch the AirTag 2 next year with three key improvements

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Although it’s been over three years since the original AirTag hit the market, Apple has yet to release its successor. While some rumors suggested that the company could launch the second-gen model this year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman confirmed this January that it wouldn’t arrive until next year. Now, Gurman has revealed that the AirTag 2 is on track for a 2025 launch and will come with three key upgrades.

According to this week’s Power On newsletter, the AirTag has “now progressed in manufacturing tests, and Apple is ready to bring it to the market.” Gurman reports that the second-gen model, codenamed B589, will look similar to the original AirTag but bring three noteworthy changes.

Apple will offer the AirTag 2 with a new onboard wireless chip, likely the second-generation Ultra-Wideband (U2) chip, which will provide better connectivity compared to the U1 chip on the original model. The new chip will also give the tracker better range, making it easier to locate.

Additionally, Apple will make some privacy improvements on the upcoming model, including a design change that will make removing the onboard speaker more challenging. Apple seems to be adopting this new design to prevent malefactors from using the AirTag as a tool for stalking.

Gurman adds that Apple will launch a new smart home display alongside the next-gen AirTag next year. The company also plans to release new versions of the iPad Air, entry-level iPad, MacBook Air, Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and iPhone SE in 2025.

