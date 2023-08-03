Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have never been cheaper than this
Apple isn’t famed for offering big discounts on its high-end devices, so a 20% price drop on its top earbuds caught our eye. A big markdown on the 2nd gen AirPods Pro, often referred to as the AirPods Pro 2, just dropped the price to a new all-time low of just $199 in this latest deal.
We’ve tracked the excellent Apple buds on offer for $200 on previous occasions, so this is only a new record price by $1. Still, we know a great offer when we see it, and this one surpasses the price the highly rated earphones hit even during big sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday.
The AirPods Pro 2 might be the least surprising entry to our best wireless earbuds rundown, given the quality that Apple always assures. We were particularly impressed by their active noise cancelation (ANC), spatial audio, and fantastic sound quality. They’re an obvious choice for iPhone users, integrating seamlessly into the Apple ecosystem, offering hands-free voice commands and automatic device switching. The earbuds and case are IPX4-rated for a level of resistance against sweat and splashes, and Apple’s adaptive EQ works across operating systems to ensure consistent audio quality. The buds also offer almost six hours of battery life on a single charge, and with the charging case, users can enjoy up to 24 hours of playtime.
