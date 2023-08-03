The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have never been cheaper than this

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Apple isn’t famed for offering big discounts on its high-end devices, so a 20% price drop on its top earbuds caught our eye. A big markdown on the 2nd gen AirPods Pro, often referred to as the AirPods Pro 2, just dropped the price to a new all-time low of just $199 in this latest deal. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199 ($50 off)

We’ve tracked the excellent Apple buds on offer for $200 on previous occasions, so this is only a new record price by $1. Still, we know a great offer when we see it, and this one surpasses the price the highly rated earphones hit even during big sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) One of the best true wireless earbuds for iOS users. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) modestly improve upon the first-generation AirPods Pro and feature the same iconic look. Apple's upgraded H2 chip begets better noise canceling and battery life, while the case's U1 chip and integrated speaker let you precisely locate the case. If you own an iPhone, the AirPods Pro 2 are an obvious choice. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

The AirPods Pro 2 might be the least surprising entry to our best wireless earbuds rundown, given the quality that Apple always assures. We were particularly impressed by their active noise cancelation (ANC), spatial audio, and fantastic sound quality. They’re an obvious choice for iPhone users, integrating seamlessly into the Apple ecosystem, offering hands-free voice commands and automatic device switching. The earbuds and case are IPX4-rated for a level of resistance against sweat and splashes, and Apple’s adaptive EQ works across operating systems to ensure consistent audio quality. The buds also offer almost six hours of battery life on a single charge, and with the charging case, users can enjoy up to 24 hours of playtime.

Learn more about the Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal via the widget above.

Comments