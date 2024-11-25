Hot deal: Apple AirPods Pro 2 plummet to a new all-time low price

Lil Katz / Android Authority

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the company’s best wireless earbuds, and their $249 retail price certainly reflects that. Black Friday deals are coming in at full force right now, though, and you shouldn’t be paying full price for anything this week. The Apple AirPods Pro 2’s current price is especially hot, reaching an all-time low of just $154. Buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for only $154

This offer is available from Amazon. The deal isn’t labeled as a Black Friday deal, so we aren’t sure if the lower price will last until Black Friday itself.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple AirPods Pro 2 One of the best true wireless earbuds for iOS users. The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) modestly improve upon the first-generation AirPods Pro and feature the same iconic look. Apple's upgraded H2 chip begets better noise canceling and battery life, while the case's U1 chip and integrated speaker let you precisely locate the case. If you own an iPhone, the AirPods Pro 2 are an obvious choice. See price at Amazon Save $95.00

At just $154, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are actually cheaper than the lower-end AirPods 4 with ANC. And despite being older, they are superior earbuds. If you’re looking for some great wireless earbuds and are invested in the Apple ecosystem, upgrading to these is a no-brainer.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have awesome audio quality, as well as outstanding ANC performance. The tips help isolate the sound, which is one of the advantages these have over the AirPods 4. Additionally, these tips will provide a much more secure fit. These will definitely not fall out of your ears on their own!

You get plenty of other goodies here. For starters, these are IPX4-rated, so you don’t have to worry about sweat or light exposure to liquids ruining them. The H2 chip will help with performance, audio enhancements, and improved features. These, of course, include auto-switching between Apple devices, auto-pausing upon earbud removal, stem gesture controls, and spatial audio.

Although the case is larger, it still easily fits in any pocket, and it has wireless charging, which is quite convenient. The case can also provide about 24 hours of battery life, while the earbuds will last you about five hours and 43 minutes per session.

Again, keep in mind that these are high-end earbuds at a record-low price. You might want to act quickly if you want to catch this discount. We’re not sure how long the offer will last.

Extra deals: Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) A spectacular pair of headphones with best-in-class ANC The AirPods Max wireless headphones offer best-in-class noise canceling with twenty hours of battery life. They provide excellent frequency response and great audio features. See price at Amazon Save $49.01

Apple AirPods Max (Lightning) Apple AirPods Max (Lightning) A spectacular pair of headphones with best-in-class ANC The AirPods Max wireless headphones offer best-in-class noise canceling with twenty hours of battery life. They provide excellent frequency response and great audio features. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

If you really want better quality from Apple, the only higher-end model is the Apple AirPods Max. These are exceptional headphones, but you will have to sacrifice portability if you really want to upgrade. If you don’t mind throwing this in a bag, or using it around your home or office, you will be rewarded with a great pair of over-the-ear headphones.

The Apple AirPods Max headphones come with a fantastic design, sturdy build quality, and a very comfortable fit. The sound quality competes only with the best. Battery life is also pretty awesome at about 21 hours per charge, according to our tests. Of course, you also get all those cool Apple features, such as auto-switching, auto-pausing, spatial audio, gesture controls, direct access to Siri voice commands, and more.

If you’re going for these, you’ll have to decide which version to get. The newer Apple AirPods Max with USB-C are $49.01 off, at $499. If you go with the Apple AirPods Max with Lightning, though, you can catch those for $399. I prefer the idea of sticking with the USB-C standard, just because everything else uses it. That said, maybe it’s not that big of a deal to keep a Lightning cable around if it’s saving us $100. After all, the only difference between them is the charging port. Both models are identical everywhere else, save for some different color versions.

If you want other non-Apple alternatives, here are our lists of the best wireless earbuds and the best headphones. You’ll find plenty of amazing options in there.

