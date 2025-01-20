Only today: Apple AirPods Max USB-C reach a new all-time low price

We focus on Android and Android-compatible products around here, but we know plenty of our readers are Apple users. If you are rocking an iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer, you’ll want to check out this deal. The Apple AirPods Max USB-C are rarely on sale, given that they are newer. This is the first time we have seen them at a significant discount of $100, slashing the price to $449.99. Buy the Apple AirPods Max USB-C for $449

This offer is available from Best Buy, and the retailer has a countdown timer indicating that it ends tonight at 10 PM Pacific. The discount applies to all color versions available.

Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) Apple AirPods Max (USB-C) A spectacular pair of headphones with best-in-class ANC The AirPods Max wireless headphones offer best-in-class noise canceling with twenty hours of battery life. They provide excellent frequency response and great audio features. See price at Best Buy Save $100.00

This is especially a good deal if you’ve been hoping to migrate all your products to USB-C. It may be annoying to keep a Lightning cable around just to charge your headphones, but some of us did simply because the Apple AirPods Max Lightning are often so heavily discounted. The USB-C variant is newer, so deals haven’t been as good, until today.

These still aren’t cheap, but they are the most affordable they’ve ever been. If you don’t mind paying up, we can say these are worth the price. The experts at our sister site, Sound Guys, have a list of the best headphones available, and they crown the Apple AirPods Max as the best option for Apple users.

The Apple AirPods Max have excellent sound quality and impressive ANC performance. They compete only against the best out there. We also love the design, which has metal accents, reminiscent of Apple’s iconic aesthetics. Not only that, but we found the large earcups and fabric band to be very comfortable.

As any high-end pair of headphones should, the AirPods Max comes with plenty of great features. Some of them are exclusive to Apple users, though. These include auto-pausing, auto-device switching, certain gestures, and Siri support.

While they aren’t the best in the battery life department, they are pretty decent. We ran these through our standardized tests and managed to get about 21 hours out of a full charge, which is actually more than Apple’s 20-hour estimation.

Our only real complaint about the Apple AirPods Max is the price, especially in the case of the USB-C model, which is commonly pricier. This $100 discount makes them more enticing, so this is your chance to get them at a true discount. You only have until today, so hurry!

Extra deal: You can still save more on the Apple AirPods Max Lightning

Apple AirPods Max (Lightning) Apple AirPods Max (Lightning) A spectacular pair of headphones with best-in-class ANC The AirPods Max wireless headphones offer best-in-class noise canceling with twenty hours of battery life. They provide excellent frequency response and great audio features. See price at Best Buy Save $150.00

If you really want to save as much as possible and don’t mind using the Lightning connector, the Apple AirPods Max Lightning are still cheaper at $399.99, which saves you $50.

As much as we prefer USB-C, an extra $50 might be worth keeping a Lightning cable around the house, especially considering the headphones are pretty much the same.

You’ll get the same sound quality, ANC performance, features, battery life, design, etc. The only real difference is the port and the fact that there are a few color alternatives.

