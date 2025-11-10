The Apple AirPods 4 just dropped to a new record-low price, saving you $44!

If you have an iPhone, it’s nice to pair it with Apple products. This ensures a seamless experience with full support for all features. The Apple AirPods 4 are already the most accessible earbuds from Apple, and today they’ve dropped to the lowest recorded price of $84.99. Buy the Apple AirPods 4 for just $84.99 ($44.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount is applied automatically and is available to all customers. Just throw the AirPods in your cart and check out!

Apple AirPods 4 Apple AirPods 4 The AirPods are back Apple's entry-tier AirPods come with improved audio quality, USB-C charging, and a new case design. Available with and without ANC. See price at Amazon Save $44.01

Apple’s entry-level earbuds may not be amazing, but they don’t have to be. Right now, you would only be paying $84.99 for the Apple AirPods 4, and at that price, you’re looking at a great proposition. By the way, these are the ones without ANC support, so keep that in mind. They also have no silicone tip, so sound isolation isn’t excellent. Regardless, they are good earbuds if you’re not going to use them in very loud places.

The AirPods 4 sound decent, and they come with all the features you would expect from a pair of Apple earbuds. These include automatic device switching, Siri voice command support, stem pressing gestures, and Find My compatibility.

The design is clean and simple, but it comes with some nice upgrades over the previous generation. Both the case and actual earbuds have gotten smaller. I also feel like they provide a much better fit, at least for my ears.

Interested? Again, this is a brand-new record-low price! This means the Apple AirPods 4 have never been at this price or lower before. Such deals don’t tend to last long, so act quickly.

Follow