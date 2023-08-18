The Apple AirPods 3 just hit a record low price

Austin Kwok / Android Authority

Despite our name, we know that Apple produces some of the finest wireless earbuds on the market, so we were excited to see the AirPods 3 deal that just landed. While it lasts, you can pick up a pair of the highly-rated earbuds for just $139.99. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $139.99 ($29 off)

17% might be a modest discount on some brands, but Apple is famous for its frugality when it comes to marking down its premium devices. This is actually an all-time low price on the AirPods 3, and it’s the first time this year that it has even dipped below $150.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) These work with Android, but iPhone users will see the best results The Apple AirPods (3rd gen) are just a slight upgrade over the second-generation models, but iPhone users will be quite happy with the deep integration and ease of use these earbuds provide. See price at Amazon Save $29.01

The 3rd Gen AirPods are a perfect example of Apple’s commitment to innovation and design. Building on the legacy of their predecessors, the AirPods 3 offer a more rounded speaker element, ensuring a better fit in the outer ear. They beautifully blend the designs of the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, resulting in a tip-less design with shorter stems to avoid snagging on clothing or jewelry. Another upgrade is the skin-detect sensor, which improves the auto-pause functionality. While they maintain a one-size-fits-all approach, the IPX4 rating ensures sweat and water resistance, making them suitable for gym sessions. Sound quality is enhanced with features like Spatial Audio, and the battery life is commendable, lasting over six hours on a single charge. The AirPods 3 offer deep integration with the Apply ecosystem, but non-Apple users certainly won’t be disappointed either.

Hit the widget above to check out the AirPods 3 deal while it lasts.

