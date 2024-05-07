Rare AirPods 2 deal brings them within $1 of all-time low

The Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) were so well crafted that they still make good wireless earbuds in 2024. They’re still relatively expensive for the same reason, but Amazon just gave you a chance to save big on the AirPods 2. A $49 discount has dropped the price of the buds to just $79.99. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $79.99 ($49 off)

The 38% discount is the best price we’ve tracked since Black Friday 2023 and just $1 above the lowest we’ve ever seen. The deal price doesn’t include AppleCare Plus, but you can add a two-year subscription to the service for only $20 more.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) iPhone users who want just the basics can't go wrong with a set of AirPods AirPods are the default earbuds for iPhone users, and the second-generation version of the product keeps up that trend. They don't offer tons of bells and whistles, but they deliver the basics and will be easy to pair with your iPhone. See price at Amazon Save $49.01

The 2nd-gen Apple AirPods built on the original’s success, offering hands-free Siri access to make controlling your music or answering calls more seamless. Their charging case adds 24 hours of battery life, complementing the five-hour playback time of the AirPods themselves. The H1 chip enhances pairing speed and connectivity for a stable wireless experience — particularly for iPhone users. Dual optical sensors and accelerometers also enable auto-pause when you remove them. Audio quality isn’t exceptional by 2024 standards, but it’s solid for casual listening.

We don’t know when this rare chance will come round again, so hit the widget above to catch the AirPods 2 deal while it’s live.

