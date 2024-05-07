Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Rare AirPods 2 deal brings them within $1 of all-time low
The Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) were so well crafted that they still make good wireless earbuds in 2024. They’re still relatively expensive for the same reason, but Amazon just gave you a chance to save big on the AirPods 2. A $49 discount has dropped the price of the buds to just $79.99.
The 38% discount is the best price we’ve tracked since Black Friday 2023 and just $1 above the lowest we’ve ever seen. The deal price doesn’t include AppleCare Plus, but you can add a two-year subscription to the service for only $20 more.
The 2nd-gen Apple AirPods built on the original’s success, offering hands-free Siri access to make controlling your music or answering calls more seamless. Their charging case adds 24 hours of battery life, complementing the five-hour playback time of the AirPods themselves. The H1 chip enhances pairing speed and connectivity for a stable wireless experience — particularly for iPhone users. Dual optical sensors and accelerometers also enable auto-pause when you remove them. Audio quality isn’t exceptional by 2024 standards, but it’s solid for casual listening.
We don’t know when this rare chance will come round again, so hit the widget above to catch the AirPods 2 deal while it’s live.