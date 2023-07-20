Lowest price in months on the Apple 1TB iPad Pro

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

We love any chance to save on the top Apple devices, but it’s a frustratingly rare occurrence. That’s why this $150 discount on the 6th Gen Apple iPad Pro caught our eye. The 1TB model of the latest iPad Pro just dropped to $1,649 on Amazon. 2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB, Wi-Fi) for $1,649 ($150 off)

While it’s a modest drop in percentage terms, this is actually the best price in months on the powerful Apple tablet and only $50 off the lowest price that we’ve ever tracked. If you’re not in need of the ample storage on the 1TB variant, the other capacities of the device are also subject to markdowns right now. The most affordable is the 128GB model at $1,049.

2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB, Wi-Fi) 2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB, Wi-Fi) The 2022 version of the iPad Pro is a powerhouse. The 2022 iPad Pro (in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions) builds on the might of the 2021 models with Apple's improved M2 silicon. It also adds hover support for Apple Pencil, upgrades the connectivity suite, and brings all the new features of iPadOS 16. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

It may be pricey, but this incredible slate is easily one of the best tablets on the market. Powered by the muscular Apple M2 chip, the 2022 iPad Pro outperforms its predecessor and even many laptops in benchmark tests. Combined with a pleasing UI, the CPU offers smooth navigation and execution of demanding tasks like gaming and media editing. With an impressive 10-10.5 hours of battery life on a single charge for the 12.9-inch model, it’s more than capable of a full day’s use. The sleek and elegant appearance of the tablet is reminiscent of its predecessor, while the Liquid Retina XDR display, equipped with ProMotion and mini-LED technology, delivers vivid colors and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate.

This iPad Pro deal could end at any moment, such is the fleeting nature of Amazon discounts. Learn more via the widget above.

Comments