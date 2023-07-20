Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Lowest price in months on the Apple 1TB iPad Pro
We love any chance to save on the top Apple devices, but it’s a frustratingly rare occurrence. That’s why this $150 discount on the 6th Gen Apple iPad Pro caught our eye. The 1TB model of the latest iPad Pro just dropped to $1,649 on Amazon.
2022 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB, Wi-Fi) for $1,649 ($150 off)
While it’s a modest drop in percentage terms, this is actually the best price in months on the powerful Apple tablet and only $50 off the lowest price that we’ve ever tracked. If you’re not in need of the ample storage on the 1TB variant, the other capacities of the device are also subject to markdowns right now. The most affordable is the 128GB model at $1,049.
It may be pricey, but this incredible slate is easily one of the best tablets on the market. Powered by the muscular Apple M2 chip, the 2022 iPad Pro outperforms its predecessor and even many laptops in benchmark tests. Combined with a pleasing UI, the CPU offers smooth navigation and execution of demanding tasks like gaming and media editing. With an impressive 10-10.5 hours of battery life on a single charge for the 12.9-inch model, it’s more than capable of a full day’s use. The sleek and elegant appearance of the tablet is reminiscent of its predecessor, while the Liquid Retina XDR display, equipped with ProMotion and mini-LED technology, delivers vivid colors and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate.
This iPad Pro deal could end at any moment, such is the fleeting nature of Amazon discounts. Learn more via the widget above.