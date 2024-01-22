This 16-inch FHD portable monitor expands your setup for $79.99 ($50 off)

Laptops are amazing, but one thing they lack is screen space. Plugging in a regular monitor ties you to a desk, but the AOPEN 15.6-inch Full HD portable IPS monitor is as easy to grab on the go as your laptop itself. It’s down to just $79.99 on Amazon for the first time right now, thanks to an in-page coupon. AOPEN 15.6-inch Full HD Portable IPS Monitor for $79.99 ($50 off)

This is the 2023 model of the external monitor. It only hit the market in October and this price drop is the first of any description, so 40% savings is quite a coup. There’s $45 off the device already, and ticking the on-page coupon drops that by $5 more.

Whether you need to multitask on a business trip or want a monitor for gaming on the go, this monitor is an affordable solution. Its ultra-slim design makes it easy to slip into your bag and whip out in a class or cafe. The 15.6-inch FHD display has a 4ms response time and can be comfortably tilted between 45 and 60 degrees for ergonomic viewing. It also features two speakers with one watt per speaker. Connectivity is versatile, including two USB-C ports, a Mini HDMI, and an audio out, with both USB-C and Mini HDMI cables provided.

HIt the widget above to check out the deal.

