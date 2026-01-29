Need more AC outlets? Save 38% on this Anker power strip!

We are always focused on the hottest tech products around here, including excellent smartphones, tablets, computers, and other exciting devices. Sometimes it’s the simplest products that make a real difference, and having enough outlets is paramount. Adding more outlets doesn’t need to be pricey. Check out this 38% discount on the Anker Wall Charger 300J Outlet Extender. Buy the Anker Wall Charger 300J Outlet Extender for just $15.99 ($10 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal”, so the discount shouldn’t stay available for too long. This is also the product’s record-low price, so it’s the best time to get it!

This product is simple to understand. You plug the Anker Wall Charger 300J Outlet Extender into a regular outlet, and it converts the two standard outlets into six fully functional ones. Additionally, it has two USB-C ports and two USB-A connections. This means you’re getting a total of 10 outlets for all your charging needs!

One of these USB-C ports can deliver up to 20W, while the other is limited to 15W. On the other hand, both USB-A connections top off at 12W. That said, the total max output among all USB ports is 15W. This will be shared when charging multiple devices simultaneously. Of course, this doesn’t include the AC outlets.

You can see many of these in the market, but Anker differentiates itself in design. This extender looks very good, with a sleek, simple design. I also like that the outlets are nicely spaced, so you can fit larger bricks.

You can’t go wrong with the Anker Wall Charger 300J Outlet Extender at just $15.99. It is affordable, and we’re sure most of you can take advantage of more outlets. Go get yours before the record-low price goes away!

