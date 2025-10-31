Search results for

Upgrade your old outlet with this Anker extender for a mere $15.99

Turn your wall outlets into a charging hub with six AC outlets and four USB charging ports!
2 hours ago

Anker Wall Charger 300J Outlet Extender charging devices
Let me tell you, guys: I have moved a lot during my life. And no matter where I go, I always have trouble with the number of outlets in any house or apartment. If you’re experiencing the same issue, here’s a simple way to turn your existing outlets into great power hubs. The Anker Wall Charger 300J Outlet Extender is only $15.99 right now!

Buy the Anker Wall Charger 300J Outlet Extender for just $15.99 ($10 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” This means it is an automatic deal available to everyone, which is excellent. There is a caveat, though; only a limited number of units are available at this price, and so far, 50% of those are claimed. You might want to act quickly!

The premise is very simple: The Anker Wall Charger 300J Outlet Extender converts two outlets into six fully functional AC ports. This is already a great update, in and of itself. The fun doesn’t end there, though.

Additionally, the unit gets two USB-C and two USB-A connections on the bottom side. These will be pretty convenient for charging your smaller devices and accessories without occupying precious AC outlet spots. When charging a single device, one USB-C port can reach 20W, while the second one is limited to 15W. The USB-A connections can reach 12W. When charging more than one device at a time, the total max output is 15W.

It helps that the Anker Wall Charger 300J Outlet Extender has a really nice design, with angled sides and a minimalist white look. The AC outlets are nicely spaced to accommodate larger bricks.

At just $15.99, this is quite the steal. This is still a record-low price, so go get yours before the price goes back to its usual levels!

