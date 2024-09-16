Need a power bank on the cheap? Here are some great deals from Anker and UGREEN

I can no longer live without a power bank. It seems there is always something I must charge, whether it is my smartphone, my other smartphone, my tablet, a smartwatch, my earbuds, etc. If you find yourself running out of juice constantly, you might want to invest in a good power bank, and today we have a couple of deals you can take advantage of.

The Anker 733 Power Bank usually costs $100, but you can get it for $68 today. If you need a bit more juice, there is also the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W, which is currently only $40, down from $50. Get the Anker 733 Power Bank for only $68 Get the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W for only $68

Both of these deals are available from Amazon and are labeled as “limited time deals.” This means we’re not sure how long the offers will stay available.

Anker 733 Power Bank

Anker 733 Power Bank Anker 733 Power Bank Three ports and up to 65W charging Plug it into the wall, or take it on the go, the Anker 733 power bank packs 10,000mAh of juice, or pumps out up to 65W of charging straight from the wall as a plugin charger. See price at Amazon Save $32.00 Limited Time Deal!

the Anker 733 is among our favorite power banks because of the level of convenience it offers. It’s not only a great 10,000mAh power bank, but it doubles as a wall charger. This means you can use it to juice up your devices both stationary and on the go.

You can connect it directly to an AC outlet, leaving no need for extra cables or chargers. It also has three ports, so you can charge up to three devices at a time using the two USB-C ports and a single USB-A connection. It has a 65W when plugged in, or 30W when used as a battery pack.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W See price at Amazon Save $10.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want something cheaper and more capable, the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W is also a fantastic power bank considering the price. It has a slightly larger 12,000mAh battery, but that isn’t what makes it a better choice. What stands out is the 100W max output, which is really fast for a more affordable power bank like this one.

It has one USB-C port and another USB-A one. Additionally, you get a really cool LED screen, that will display the battery status or a really cute robot face. So, it also has a touch of fun! Again, these are “limited time deals,” so make sure to get your charger sooner rather than later. These discounts don’t usually stick around for long!

You might like

Comments