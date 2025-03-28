Tired of slow charging? Check out these Anker and UGREEN deals

All of these deals are available from Amazon and are part of the online retailer’s “Big Spring Sale.” This sales event is scheduled to end on March 31, 2025, so we can only assume these offers will also end with it.

Anker Laptop Charger 140W

This is a pretty traditional-looking multi-port charger, but Anker gave it some nice extras many of you will appreciate. For starters, it has a really cool display that can give you live updates on the total output, per-port status, temperature details, and more.

Fun features aside, it is also a pretty capable charger. It has a maximum output of 140W. This speed can be achieved using any of two USB-C ports, when charging a single device. Wattage gets shared when you power multiple devices simultaneously, of course. There is also a third USB-C port that can reach 40W, and a USB-A connection with a limit of 33W.

In summary, this means it can charge almost any laptop that supports USB-C power input. Of course, the same applies to most tablets and smartphones. The fastest-charging mainstream smartphones right now max out at about 45W. Phones with more wattage support are rare. This means the Anker Laptop Charger can charge almost any smartphone at max speeds.

UGREEN Nexode Pro 65W 3-Port Charger

The UGREEN Nexode Pro 65W 3-Port Charger is a really nice option if you feel like traditional chargers stick out too much when plugged in. It’s a great option if you want to use it with AC outlets in tight spaces, such as behind a couch or any other furniture. It also fits very easily in a pocket, without adding much bulk.

This charger is super thin at only 0.57 inches. The prongs flip out of the body and plug in so that the unit is flush against the wall. You get three ports along one edge of the charger. The fastest USB-C port can reach 65W, the second USB-C maxes out at 30W, and a single USB-A connection can output 22.5W. The max general output is 65W.

It’s a nice charger with an interesting design that solves an issue we’ve been living with for a long time.

Anker 733 Power Bank

As a minimalist, I am all about buying fewer things, so I like when products have dual purposes. While bigger and heavier, the Anker 733 Power Bank isn’t just a charger. When unplugged from the wall, it doubles as a 10,000mAh battery pack.

The unit has three ports: two USB-C and one USB-A connection. The max wattage changes depending on how you are using the accessory. When plugged in, the USB-C ports can reach 65W, but that gets reduced to 30W when using the unit as a portable battery pack. The USB-A port keeps the max 22.5W output, whether plugged in or unplugged.

While not the fastest, this one happens to be my favorite deal from this post. Imagine, when you need to move, simply unplug it and continue charging your devices on the go! Actually charging your devices quickly makes such a difference in the modern age. Don’t miss out on these deals while you can. Again, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is ending in just a few days, and there’s always a chance stock runs out before then. Get your charger on sale while you can!

