Need a charge? Check out these charger deals from Anker and UGREEN

All of these charger deals come from Amazon. The Anker Laptop Charger discount is available through an on-page coupon. Make sure to apply it before adding it to your cart. The other two deals are applied automatically, so just add them to your cart and check out.

Anker Laptop Charger 140W

At first sight, this may look like a normal multi-port charger, but let us tell you it is quite the upgrade. For starters, it has a really cool little display that can give you the live status of your output, port information, temperature data, and more.

Fun features aside, though, it is also pretty capable. The max output, as the name entails, is 140W. These max speeds can be reached any of the two main USB-C ports, but only when charging a single devices. The wattage will be shared as you plug in more devices simultaneously. There is also a third USB-C port, but that one maxes out at 40W. The USB-A connection has a max output of 33W, which honestly still isn’t bad!

In a nutshell, this all means the two main USB-C ports can charge nearly any modern laptop. Of course, it will also be able to fast-charge smartphones and tablets. Mainstream high-end smartphones max out at about 45W, so you’ll have wattage to spare.

It’s a great high-end charger, with plenty of ports and output that will keep most people happy. It’s a bit on the higher-end, but it’s definitely worth the investment if you want to quickly charge multiple devices. It’s definitely my favorite out of these charger deals!

UGREEN Nexode 200W Charger

UGREEN Nexode 200W Charger UGREEN Nexode 200W Charger See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Limited Time Deal!

Now, if you don’t feel like spending $80 bucks, here’s an option that actually has a higher output of 200W! It’s also cheaper, so it’s a great deal. It just happens to be older and less flashy.

When charging a single device, the UGREEN Nexode 200W Charger’s main USB-C port can reach 140W. The second one can reach 100W, while the third one is limited to 30W. The USB-A port is limited to 22.5W.

That’s not bad at all, and it’s nice to see that two of these ports can charge a laptop at the same time! It’s still pretty small, and just like the Anker option above, it supports the PPS standard, which many newer smartphones require to reach max speeds.

Anker Nano 100W 3-Port Charger

The Anker Nano 100W 3-Port Charger is much older now, but it is a pretty nice alternative if the other options above are a bit overkill. And this one is just $35.99!

It’s still a really good charger; It has a max output of 100W. There are two USB-C ports, and both can reach the max 100W when charging a single device. The USB-A connection maxes out at 22.5W.

It’s still small and portable. The only downside is that it has no PPS support, but that might not be an issue for you. And even without PPS, charging is pretty fast in most cases. Make sure to catch these deals before they go away! These are all great, and they will charge multiple devices much faster than those cheap single-port chargers you get at general stores.