Great deal on the Anker Travel Power Strip at $33.99 (32% off!)

DealHunt / Android Authority

The Anker Travel Power Strip is designed to make charging your devices easy and efficient. Right now, you can grab it for just $33.99, which matches its all-time low price. It’s not the flashiest tech deal you’ll see today, but it might be one of the most useful as we continue to juggle the increasing power needs of our ever-expanding collections of devices.

We were alerted to this offer via our partner AI-powered price intelligence platform that tracks thousands of products, analyzes historical pricing data, and helps you make informed purchasing decisions. AI can make mistakes, so it’s always worth checking the deal for yourself, but this seems like a legitimately good price drop. Below, you can see the price history information and other handy AI insights about the deal to help you decide if you want to take advantage of the offer.

This 6-in-1 power solution features two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once. With a powerful output of 67W, you can fully charge a MacBook Pro in just under two hours, thanks to the advanced Programmable Power Supply and Power Delivery technology. Its sleek, thin design and detachable flat plug help save space, making it a travel essential.

With an impressive 4.8-star rating from over 3,200 reviews, this product not only looks good but also works great. The environmentally conscious design uses 75% post-consumer recycled plastics, promoting a greener planet. Check out the deal on Amazon

According to our AI tool, the deal on the Anket Travel Power Strip scores an excellent 97 out of 100. The score reflects the current price of $33.99, which is $5.39 below the 90-day average price of $39.38. Additionally, this price is at an all-time low, and it dropped just a couple of hours ago, further contributing to its high score.

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