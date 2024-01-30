These Anker Soundcore buds are a nice ANC option at just $59

When you think of active noise canceling earbuds, you assume that you’ll be forking out three figures at least. But Anker is known for giving value for money, and a 41% price drop on the Anker Soundcore Space A40 offers even more bang for your buck. The Amazon discount reduces today’s price of the wireless earbuds to just $59. Anker Soundcore Space A40 for $59 ($41)

The big markdown brings the Anker Soundcore Space A40 to within $5 of their all-time low price. While the best offer is on the black colorway, you can get either the blue or the white models for just $1 more.

Alongside their ANC capabilities, the Space A40 earbuds offer long battery life and high-quality sound. They come with five different ear tip options, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit, while the IPX4 water-resistant rating makes them suitable for the gym. Users can control the earbuds through tap gestures on touch panels and customize settings via the Soundcore app, which offers extensive EQ presets for personalized audio experiences. You get nearly eight hours of battery life with ANC on, and the case provides additional charges. The noise cancelation is impressive, especially in lower frequencies, and provides a balanced sound profile that can be tailored to individual preferences through the app.

