Pick up the Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 at a 48% discount

Some people — and I’m one of them — love being lulled to sleep by soothing tunes or a gentle podcast. If that’s familiar to you but you don’t want to disturb others, a pair of sleep headphones is the way to go. The Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 buds are designed for this purpose, and they’ve never been cheaper at today’s discount price of just $88. Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 for $88 ($82 off)

Sleep comfort and quality are the focus here. The Sleep A10 features a slim and lightweight design, making them nearly imperceptible, even for side sleepers, ensuring a comfortable fit throughout the night. They offer a unique four-point noise masking system that employs ear wings and Twin Seal tips to block out noise, complemented by smart volume controls that adapt to ambient noise levels.

You can stream a wide range of white noise and ambient sounds from the Soundcore app or other devices via Bluetooth, and the earbuds come equipped with custom dynamic drivers that are specifically designed to enhance low-frequency sounds for optimal white noise production. Practical features like sleep monitoring, an in-ear alarm, and long battery life with a convenient charging case make the earbuds a nice companion for those seeking a better night’s rest.

