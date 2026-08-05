Deal: This 4.6-star Anker Bluetooth speaker is 31% off right now

Anker’s Soundcore Boom 2 is built for loud outdoor listening, and there’s a solid deal on it right now at Amazon. This portable Bluetooth speaker is made for bass-heavy sound, with up to 80W output and Anker’s BassUp 2.0 feature pushing even more low-end punch.

The Boom 2 is aimed at pool days, beach trips, and backyard hangouts. It has an IPX7 waterproof rating and a floatable design, so it’s better suited to outdoor use than many home-first speakers. Battery life is listed at up to 24 hours, though that depends on volume, bass boost, and the lighting effects you use. You also get Bluetooth 5.3, app controls, customizable RGB lighting, and stereo pairing if you want to link it with a second Boom 2.

Recent coverage has kept the Soundcore Boom 2 in the conversation as a strong value pick. It’s known for loud, punchy sound and a price that undercuts many big-name rivals, and it has a 4.6-star rating from Amazon shoppers, too.

That brings us to the deal. Amazon has the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 down to $89.99, which is $40 off its $129.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 31% discount relative to the RRP. It’s $5 above the all-time low, but it’s still a good time to grab it if you want a budget-friendly party speaker with big bass.

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