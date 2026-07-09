$600 discount drops the Anker SOLIX S2000 Power Station back to its all-time low price

Anker

Power cuts are a lot less stressful when you have a backup battery ready to go, and Amazon now has a strong deal on the Anker SOLIX S2000 Portable Power Station. It’s down to $599.99, which is a big drop for a unit built more for home backup than weekend trips.

The current Amazon price is $599.99, down from its $1,199 recommended retail price. That’s a 50% discount relative to the RRP, saving you $599. It has also returned to the recent Prime Day price, which was the best price ever. In other words, there’s never been a better time to buy it.

The SOLIX S2000 packs a 2,048Wh battery and delivers 1,500W AC output, making it a good fit for keeping key home gear running during an outage. It also has UPS-style switchover rated at 10ms, which is useful for backup use around the house. One of its standout points is its size and weight for this class, coming in at about 35.7 lb, so it’s easier to move than many other 2kWh power stations.

Anker also says the LFP battery is rated for up to 10,000 charge cycles, with an estimated lifespan of roughly 15 years under typical use. You can recharge it off-grid with up to 400W solar input, and the Anker app works over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for live monitoring and control, including battery status, temperature, and power flow. It also has a 4.5-star review rating, which adds to the appeal at this price.

Follow